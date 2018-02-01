SARASOTA – Who will win Sunday’s Super Bowl? Well, the manatees at Mote Marine Aquarium in Sarasota have made their picks.

This is the 11th year the manatees have made their predictions and it was a split decision.

Buffet picked the Eagles to win it all and Hugh picked the Patriots.

Mote says the manatees are extensively trained and they are asked to perform a variety of tasks.

“Buffett is currently eight and two with his predictions and Hugh is six and four. Today, Buffett picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the super bowl and Hugh picked the New England Patriots, so we have a house divided,” said Kat Boerner, Manatee Research Supervisor.