SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County Commission shaves $5.4 million from its budget. They also directed staff to find money to avoid options that would have meant closing county libraries once a week and charging sports leagues 25% more for lighted playing fields.

The Herald-Tribune reports libraries had been scheduled to take a cut of over $619,000, though a good portion did not directly impact services. The only other change the commission made in proposed cuts involved a $40,000 cut in parks and recreation that would have been offset by increasing the fees to light fields from $10 to $12.50 per hour for youth fields and $20 to $25 per hour for adults and all tournaments.