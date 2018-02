SARASOTA – Louis Vuitton, one of the most recognizable names in fashion, is opening a store at the Mall at University Town Center.

Louis Vuitton will join a strong line-up of handbag retailers at the mall, including Kate Spade, Coach and MichaelKors.

The Herald-Tribune reports the retailer is the first new tenant announced for the mall in 2018, but last year it welcomed national retailers soft surroundings and vineyard vines, as well as local players Mimmic and Enticing You.