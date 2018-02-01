SARASOTA – Demolition work at the site of Lift Station 87 in the Hudson Bayou area began Thursday, February 1.

PCL Construction will begin tearing down existing structures on the site. The process is expected to take two or three weeks. Once the process is complete, site work for the new station will begin.

The Herald-Tribune says the new station will replace an older one that was failing and will route 1/3 of the City of Sarasota’s wastewater beneath Hudson Bayou.

The project remains on schedule to be completed by the end of 2020.