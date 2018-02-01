BRADENTON – Residents are upset that getting in and out of Greyhawk Landing is a nightmare.

Over the past few years, residents say the construction of new residences on State Road 64 and Greyhawk Boulevard is making it almost impossible for drivers in the area. The speed limit is too high and drivers say they have to dodge speeding cars if they want to leave the subdivision.

About a year ago, a Greyhawk Landing resident died when he was hit by a car trying to walk across the road. Ira Kasdan says the death of his neighbor could have been prevented if a traffic light was placed at the entrance of the subdivision

Kasdan says over 850 people signed a petition requesting a traffic light.

The Florida Department of Transportation says they are evaluating the intersection and should have a determination in about two to three weeks.

SHARE
Previous articleBody found in Charlotte Harbor retention pond
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.