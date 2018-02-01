BRADENTON – Residents are upset that getting in and out of Greyhawk Landing is a nightmare.

Over the past few years, residents say the construction of new residences on State Road 64 and Greyhawk Boulevard is making it almost impossible for drivers in the area. The speed limit is too high and drivers say they have to dodge speeding cars if they want to leave the subdivision.

About a year ago, a Greyhawk Landing resident died when he was hit by a car trying to walk across the road. Ira Kasdan says the death of his neighbor could have been prevented if a traffic light was placed at the entrance of the subdivision

Kasdan says over 850 people signed a petition requesting a traffic light.

The Florida Department of Transportation says they are evaluating the intersection and should have a determination in about two to three weeks.