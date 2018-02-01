MANATEE COUNTY – During the winter months it can get chilly. Even our pets need to be bundled up and kept warm.

Girls Inc. teamed up with Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue to create custom–fit fleece blankets, wrapping up the kittens and the puppies.The project teaches the girls the ‘Math of Making’ by measuring and cutting the blankets.

The company, Elimindi, helped develop the curriculum for the girls, and made the designs for the blankets.

Morgan Mock and Tylee Giorgio say they were excited to help the animals.

“I thought oh my God! I’m gonna be saving the lives of dogs and cats. I love pets so I was ecstatic when I found out it was really fun.”

“We actually would be able to make these dogs comfortable instead of just sitting there on the floor. During when it’s winter time it’s probably cold for these dogs, and so we got a blanket and then we’re gonna make them nice and warm.”

As part of Super Bowl weekend, Nate’s will host a Puppy Bowl on Saturday, February 3.

The shelter is accepting blankets from the public.