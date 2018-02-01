MANATEE COUNTY – A Bradenton man is sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for felony possession of a firearm.

Daniel Kendricks, 46, was convicted of the offense on October 31. According to court documents, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching a home on October 17 when they discovered Kendricks sleeping on a couch in a garage. The Herald-Tribune says they also discovered a loaded gun on a table next to the couch.

Kendricks reportedly confessed that the gun was his.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.