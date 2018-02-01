CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A deceased male is found in a retention pond in Charlotte County.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the 4000 block of Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor at around 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 1.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account, the deceased male was found in a pond behind the Publix at the above location.

The scene is contained. The Sheriff’s Office says there is no cause for concern in the area. We will continue to update as we have more information.