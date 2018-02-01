CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A deceased male is found in a retention pond in Charlotte County.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the 4000 block of Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor at around 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 1.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account, the deceased male was found in a pond behind the Publix at the above location.

We are currently on scene of a deceased male located in a retention pond behind 4265 Tamiami Trl in Charlotte Harbor. Scene is contained – there is no cause for concern in the area. We will continue to update as we have more information. pic.twitter.com/lvHB5qpQDY — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) February 1, 2018

The scene is contained. The Sheriff’s Office says there is no cause for concern in the area. We will continue to update as we have more information.