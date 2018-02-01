SARASOTA – We’ve heard the saying see something, say something. A new app is taking that saying to a whole new level.

Former deputy and law enforcement consultant Kevin Angel created the app, ‘See Something, Send Something.’

“It sets up GEO fences kind of like a retail coffee shop which notifies you that you’re close by. But it uses them for law enforcement , suspicious situations or anywhere that they are trying to gather information,” said Angell.

It connects citizens to law enforcement in real time. The app shows active scenes or the last seen location of a missing child.

“There’s a two mile radius set up around 22nd Street, when you click on that we get a missing child alert and when we hit those details, we get all the information,” said Angell, demonstrating the app.

The app sends alerts directly to your phone.

“This app finds you where you are, so when you are driving by a scene that you may not know is there and you have your phone with you, you are notified what’s going right then,” said Angel.

The free app allows citizens to send pictures, video and audio while remaining anonymous.

“Instead of sending it to social media, immediately send it to law enforcement, increase that communication back and forth, and solve those crimes faster,” said Angell.

Angell has applied for a $150,000 grant with the Department of Home Security to add facial recognition to the app, to help find missing children.