SARASOTA – Bob Smithers has been coaching high school weightlifters for well over 20 years, but he has rarely, if ever seen, anyone with the natural strength to match Christian McKay, which makes sense because McKay is on her way to the weightlifting state championships, but strength is not the only thing she has going for her.

This was the very last lift of the last practice of Christian McKay’s high school career. The Booker Tornadoes senior is heading for the State Championships tomorrow morning, but she has been ready for awhile.

“I’m excited. I started packing last week”, Christian McKay laughs. “I am really psyched, but nervous, too.”

Any athlete will tell you that some nerves are a good thing. They keep you on edge, but you wouldn’t expect too much anxiety from a girl who won Regionals by more than 100 pounds over her next closest competitor.

“First of all, she is very strong. Maybe the strongest girl I have ever coached”, explains Bob Smithers, Booker’s girls weightlifting coach. “She’s a hard worker, a great student and she learns very, very quickly.”

One of the things she had to learn very quickly was to trust her coach, because he wanted her in a lower weight class so she could dominate.

“She learned how to eat”, continues Smithers. “She went on a diet and came in at 182.2 for the 183-pound class.”

“I did a ketogenic diet”, says McKay. “I lost 26 pounds. I just had to regulate my eating, and what I eat. I’m happy.”

Add internal fortitude to all of her other strengths, and she may win states, and may set records while doing it.

“I think my chances are good”, says McKay in closing. “I want a 440(lbs) total, but it may be 430. I’m going for the bench record of 235, but I’m shooting for 240.

“She has a good shot at States”, muses Smithers. Why? “Her genetics, she has a great work ethic. She just loves to be in here. You just don’t find that too often”, Smithers says with finality and a touch of pride.