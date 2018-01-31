LONGBOAT KEY – Longboat Key Police released an update about the woman found dead in a clubhouse sauna on longboat key.

On January 23rd arounf 5 p.m. Police responded to reports of a 54-year-old woman in a sauna at Resort at Longboat Key Club Moorings .

Police say, once they arrived they knew the crime scene was unusual and recruited the help of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office to assist in the investigation.

The medical examiner is also looking for clues surrounding her death and should be wrapping up their results in the next few days.

Investigators say, the woman and her husband are from Sarasota but have a boat docked at the property. Officials are not confirming or denying if the husband is a suspect.

According to police, even though the family has been notified, they are not releasing her name until the medical examiner is able to determine the cause of death.

It’s Longboat Key Police policy not to release the name of suicide victims.