LONGBOAT KEY – Longboat Key Police released an update about the woman found dead in a clubhouse sauna on longboat key.

On January 23rd arounf 5 p.m. Police responded to reports of a 54-year-old woman in a sauna at Resort at Longboat Key Club Moorings .

Police say, once they arrived they knew the crime scene was unusual and recruited the help of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office to assist in the investigation.

The medical examiner is also looking for clues surrounding her death and should be wrapping up their results in the next few days.

Investigators say, the woman and her husband are from Sarasota but have a boat docked at the property. Officials are not confirming or denying if the husband is a suspect.

According to police, even though the family has been notified, they are not releasing her name until the medical examiner is able to determine the cause of death.

It’s Longboat Key Police policy not to release the name of suicide victims.

SHARE
Previous article911 outage in Manatee and Sarasota counties
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.