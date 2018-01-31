SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Commission has formally approved funding for the Sheriff’s homeless outreach teams. This will allow for the hiring and training of a special unit to enforce the county’s Quality of Life Ordinance, which takes effect in March, banning outside lodging.

The board approved spending a little over $475,000 to pay for two deputies, two mental health professionals, a sergeant and equipment for the unit.

The special unit will operate similarly to the Sarasota Police Department’s homeless outreach teams.