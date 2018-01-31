SARASOTA – It’s a bittersweet goodbye. On January 31st, Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida‘s CEO Barbara Zdravecky retired.

After 24 years of leadership, Zdravecky reflects on the strife. “It’s not easy to come to work every day whenever you’re crossing the picket line,” she said. Along with the battles conquered.

Zdravecky spearheaded the affiliate’s merge with Naples and Orlando group in 2015, which expanded to serve more than 45,000 patients from 11 centers across 22 counties.

With a role in defeating House Bill 1411 in Florida. Zdravecky said, “This is all about women in Florida. To make sure women have access to reproductive healthcare. To keep the doors open under a lot political distress.”

“To defund us. To shut us down. to take away the Affordable Care Act,” she said, “We’re 101 years old as an organization and millions of women’s lives have been impacted and millions of people now are mobilized in order to stand up for reproductive healthcare.”

Mountains she says Planned Parenthood couldn’t have moved without help from the community. “My not–for–profit CEO PALS, the Community Foundations who have supported us and all of the donors and all of the patients whose voices are heard. My staff… such magnificent people who are dedicated to this work,” Zdravecky said.

She says she’s ready for a new chapter. “I’ve loved every minute of it but it’s time for me now. I’d love to have an opportunity to travel and spend more time with my daughter.”

But the book is still being written. Now, the branch welcomes a new CEO, Stephanie Knight.

“I work with some of the bravest people in the world and so my heart is here and I’ll always stand for Planned Parenthood and I know that we’re going to continue to be successful.”