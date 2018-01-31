MANATEE COUNTY – Halfway through Manatee Pride 2017, they sold out of the beer Darwin Brewing Company brewed just for the occasion.

They’re bringing the popular drink back for year two, and this year they’re brewing double.

“We’re the only pride that we know of in the nation that has their own beer,” Manatee Pride Chair Valerie Fisher said. “It’s a guava lager, it was a fabulous hit last year, I’m not even a beer drinker and I liked it.”

“It’s a light lager that we’ve treated with guava juice actually,” Cornelius said. “So it’s about 4.2% alcohol content, really crisp, really clean beer.”

Darwin Brewing Company Owner and General Manager Matt Cornelius says it’s perfect for an event focused on inclusion because it has wide appeal.

“If you’re not traditionally a beer drinker it’s a beer that we found people enjoy,” Cornelius said. “Or if you’re a traditional beer drinker, you’re probably going to like this beer too.”

Pride attendees are excited to get another taste this year.

“I prefer a shandy,” Alix Redmonde said. “Which is half carbonated lemonade mixed with a light beer, so when I tasted last year’s beer I was hooked because it was fruit with beer, it was right up my alley.”

It will be ready to drink for the event on March 17th.

“Pride’s an amazing organization that we feel really is engrained in our community,” Cornelius said. “They fight for amazing values, inclusion, unity, and as small business we’re all about people just being comfortable with who they are.”

Darwin Brewing Company is hoping to raise about $5,000 from this year’s beer and all proceeds will go to benefit the Prism Youth initiative.