VENICE – A man on a hallucinogenic drug binge attacks a nurse and his wife at Venice Regional according to the Venice Police Department.

A release from the city says at around 8:45 A.M. Monday, January 29, Lieutenant Derek Lowery was in the ER when he heard yelling and commotion coming from the hallway. That’s where he saw a man choking a nurse. Along with help from a witness, he grabbed the man from behind and wrestled him to the ground and called for the police.

According to Venice Police, the man was brought to the ER by his wife because he’d been on a four-day mushroom drug binge. He became violent at the hospital, biting his girlfriend’s finger nearly off and strangling a nurse.

He faces charges of aggravated battery and remains at the jail without bond.