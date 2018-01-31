MANATEE COUNTY – Goodwill Manasota receives a very unusual donation… a loaded grenade launcher.

Goodwill Manasota says an unknown donor dropped off a grenade launcher at one of their branch stores on Saturday, January 27. The following day, it ended up at one of Goodwill’s bargain barns on 15th Street East in Bradenton, later found by employees.

Goodwill called the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to dispose it. Goodwill Team Leader Coach Joe Beshures says he’s glad the weapon did not make it to the sales floor.

“We would never want to put any of our customers or employees at any safety risk at all. So we want to make sure we dispose of it properly, and we handle it correctly.”

Beshures says an urn with ashes in it and gold teeth remains are some of the other strange items he’s seen donated to Goodwill.