SARASOTA – During a 911 outage Wednesday, January 31, the Sarasota County Fire Department puts out a structure fire just before 1 P.M.

The first truck arriving on scene saw smoke coming out of the back of the house. About 17 firefighters were on scene and were able to put the blaze out quickly.

Brandon Roman was working on a remodel at a neighboring home when he saw the smoke. He says 911 lines were down so they started putting the fire out with a hose while waiting for help.

“911, I guess, is down for the moment,” Roman said. “So before anybody got here, we decided to get in as quick as we could, and try to put it out as much as we could.”

“We isolated it to an area in the kitchen area,” Battalion Chief Mark Calderini said. “We think a plumbing issue caused the fire. We notified the State Fire Marshall’s Office and advised them of the situation.”

Calderini says no one was injured, but the property owner was taken to the hospital as a precaution.