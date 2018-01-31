NBC News – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the White House not to release a controversial memo drafted by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee.

“We have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy,” the FBI said.

The memo focuses on surveillance warrants obtained during the 2016 campaign.

Democrats are calling it a “brainwashing tool” to undermine the entire Russia investigation.

“The goal is to put out a document that sets the narrative for the president and that narrative is the FBI is corrupt,” says California’s Rep. Adam Schiff.

House Republicans voted to release the memo Monday using a rule that lawmakers say has not been used in modern times. The president has five days to object. The same committee voted along party lines to prevent the release of a counter-memo drafted by Democratic members.

