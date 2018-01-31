NORTH PORT – The Atlanta Braves announce they will extend their Spring Training agreement with ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort through April, 2019.

The move was made to ensure there is enough time to complete their new facility in West Villages in the City of North Port, Sarasota County.

The Braves will play their final 2019 Spring Training home game in the new ballpark. The complex will officially open in April, 2019 with the team’s Florida operations moving in at that time.

“We fully support this decision by the Atlanta Braves as the construction administrators for the project,” said Jeff Maultsby, director of Sarasota County’s Office of Business and Economic Development. “The agreements between the project partners always envisioned and addressed the possibility that 2020 could be the Braves’ first full spring in Sarasota County, and we are excited to celebrate their arrival at the 2019 spring training finale.”

The overall facility will include six and a half practice fields, 55,000 square feet of clubhouse and fitness center for the Braves along with multi-purpose fields and public space that can be used for special events by the City and County.

The complex will operate year-round with extended spring training for minor league teams, Gulf Coast League and Fall Instructional League.