UPDATE – 911 operations have been restored in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

EARLIER –

SARASOTA – 911 lines in Sarasota and Manatee counties are currently down due to a major telephone outage, according to press releases sent out by both local governments.

In Sarasota County, the Sheriff’s Office asks residents to call any of these nine numbers to report an emergency: 941-356,2732, 941-356,2747, 941-356-2778, 941-356-2784, 941-356-2786, 941-356-2787, 941-356-3008, 941-650-0819. Residents can also use the text-to-911 service.

Manatee County 911 is not currently receiving any emergency. Residents in Manatee County needing to report an emergency may call 941-301-2270 for police, medical and fire emergency calls for service. Anyone with urgent needs can text their emergency to 911 from any cell phone.