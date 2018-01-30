MINNEAPOLIS – Trey Burton was a four-year starter at Venice High School, three of those as the star quarterback. Then he played four years at a the University of Florida. So you would think he would be used to the spotlight, but Super Bowl Media Day is a whole different animal.

“It’s a zoo. I’m just trying to lay low”, says Trey Burton, Eagles Tight End. “I have been covering up my number so that nobody knows who I am, and I stay by myself.”

Burton has had five TD and 250 yards receiving this season, but he never forgets where he came from.

“It is so cool to represent Venice”, continues Burton. “I am so grateful that I grew up in that small town, grateful to rep Venice, and all the people who supported me, and still continue to.”

SNN talked to him as the Indians were headed for their State Title, and he always keeps an eye on his alma mater, and not just football.

“We were State Champs in Volleyball and football, and we’ll probably be State Champs again in baseball”, brags Burton. “They have such great coaching, second to none. They just do a great job.”

One of those coaches is John Peacock, who took over as head coach when Burton took over at quarterback, 2007. Peacock finally got to see Trey play for the Eagles in person last week.

“Coaching has changed my life”, Trey says with a big smile. “Peacock, Larry, Coach Bartlett. All of them had a huge impact on me.”

And what about the actual Super Bowl? Are you ready?

“I can’t wait, bro. Its gonna be fun!”