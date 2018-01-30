SARASOTA – Southwest Florida’s second Whole Foods Market will celebrate its grand opening Wednesday morning.

A restaurant and bar will be the feature attractions at the new Whole Foods store at 5298 University Parkway. They’ve got a French–inspired food menu and even a happy hour.

The Herald-Tribune says the company’s overall emphasis on organic and natural foods is still there.

But you’ll also see so much more at this location including a French café called the Brasserie Honore that offers a happy hour from 4–7 in which you can get $2 off wine, beer, pizza and burgers.

The grand opening is tomorrow morning at 9 A.M.