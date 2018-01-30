SUNCOAST – Some Americans can look forward to seeing what NASA is calling a lunar trifecta this week. That’s when people in the western part of North America will be able to view the Super Blue Blood Moon.

This full moon is special for three reasons.

The moon is closer to earth in its orbit and 14% brighter than usual

It’s the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a blue moon

This Super Blue Moon will pass through earth’s shadow for a total lunar eclipse

While in the earth’s shadow, the moon will take on a reddish tint. That’s known as a “blood moon.”

People living in the west coast, Alaska or Hawaii will be able to see all before sunrise on January 31st. Here on the Suncoast, we won’t exactly see what the west coast will be seeing. We saw a Super Blue Moon Tuesday night.