SARASOTA – A Sarasota high hchool registrar may have had relationship with student.

A Sheriff’s report says a Snapchat video showed a 17-year-old Riverview student drinking “a possible alcoholic beverage” with an adult, identified by deputies as 39-year-old Sarasota High registrar Rowena Short.

The Herald-Tribune reports when deputies spoke with the student on January 18, he denied having any relationship with Short. He told deputies he did not remember where the party was because he was “intoxicated.”

According to the incident report, it was later found out that the party was at the home of Sarasota High assistant principal Bethany King. Deputies were not able to confirm whether King was home during the party.

King has been administratively reassigned to the Sarasota County School District’s Office while the school district investigates the incident.