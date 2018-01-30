SARASOTA – It’s not every day Sarasota makes the news in another country.

Last night during the 5 pm newscast a Puerto Rican TV station says thanks to students at Phillippi Shores Elementary.

WAPA TV a local TV station in Puerto Rico gave Phillippi Shores Elementary students a shout out during their evening newscast for going above and beyond to help.

Rodrigo Berrios and his brother Joaquin along with quite a few other students raised money by going door to door, selling lemonade and anything else they could think of, to raise money to help restore one of the most destroyed public schools on the island, Luis M. Santiago Elementary School.

Last week, a check for almost 12 thousand dollars was delivered to the school.

