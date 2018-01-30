MANATEE COUNTY – One of the Suncoast’s natural gems received financial aid as a result of the BP oil spill back in 2010.

The Herald-Tribune reports Robinson Preserve in Bradenton received $1.8 million in funds to restore more than 100 acres of coastal habitat.

The Restore Act of 2012 made money available to fund projects in the aftermath of Deepwater Horizon Explosion spilling millions of gallons of oil in the Gulf of Mexico. Parts of the restoration place bags of oyster shells in the water to sustain shoreline at the preserve.

Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Program Manager Damon Moore says the allocation of money will help enhance the ecosystem.

“These funds for the Restore Act are gonna go to create some estrian habitat finishing off the project at Robinson Preserve. We are gonna create a lot of good juvenile fish habitat, oyster habitat and then plant a lot of the upland areas with native species that over time will provide habitat for all kinds of animals.”

Robinson Preserve will have a grand opening for a nature center February 16.