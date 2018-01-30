SARASOTA – Riverview High School was placed on a limited lockdown Tuesday, January 30, after a threat posted on social media.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says a male student made a threatening post on social media to another Riverview student, forcing the lockdown.

The lockdown has been lifted and the Sheriff’s Office said the student who made the post has been found and is being questioned by detectives.

A “limited lockdown” allows teachers to continue teaching in classrooms, but limits the movement on campus while the investigation is being conducted.

A Riverview High student notified a school resource officer of the post immediately and school personnel ordered the lockdown as a “precautionary measure,” according to a notification sent to parents.

A nearby Kindergarten Care program was also affected.

Deputies remain on campus, according to the Sheriff’s Office.