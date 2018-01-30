WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump talks about what he calls “great economic successes so far” in his first State of the Union address.

“We worked on it hard, covered a lot of territory including our great success with the markets and with the tax cut,” Mr. Trump said.

Cabinet members said the State of the Union speech will be positive and the president will also reach across the aisle to ask Democrats to deal on immigration reform, including protecting undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children.

At least eight Democrats will boycott the speech because of the President’s policies.

