VENICE – Plans to build a new hospital in the city of Venice raises traffic concerns from residents.

It’s out with the old and in the new. CEO of Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Bob Moore, says they are in need of a new hospital.

“This building is 66 years old and even though we’ve put over $35 million into the facility over the last few years, we still don’t have private rooms we can expand our ER anymore,” said Moore.

Planning to build off East Venice Avenue near the Jacaranda roundabout, Moore says its fulfilling the needs of the community.

“It’s an aging population a lot of the people who come here from the north the snow birds they are asking about health care and if it’s close to my house, do I have access for those services that I’m going to bed,” said Moore.

Residents of the Blue Heron community fear this hospital will do more harm than good to the already congested roads.

“The roads can’t handle the traffic in this area it’s going to bring problems with people going to school, people getting to work the Jacaranda roundabout will be broken, it’s pretty much broken now,” said Attorney Dan Lobeck.

Lobeck is representing the Home Owner’s Association for Blue Heron. Moore hopes they can find a common ground.

“We need to work together to get the traffic flow that’s needed to minimize the inconveniences for people,” said Moore.

There will be public hearings in the near future where residents can learn more and voice their concerns.