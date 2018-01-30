SARASOTA – Nancy Grace is using her platform to raise awareness for missing Sarasota teen Jabez Spann.

The CrimeOnline host and publisher spoke about the missing Sarasota teenager on her podcast Monday.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Grace discussed Spann with Cold Case Research Institute director Sheryl McCollum, private investigator Vincent Hill, and forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman.

McCollum wrote about the search for Spann, his possible connection to Travis Combs’ murder, and life in Newtown on Thursday.

Grace opened the podcast with a plea to the public to help her help Jabez’s mother, Tawana Spann, find him.

Spann, who has been missing since September, would have turned 15 years old in December.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477) or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com. The P3 Tips app may also be used on Android or iPhone. They may remain anonymous.