MANATEE COUNTY – The name of the deputy involved in the shooting death of Corey Mobley last week in Manatee County is released.

K9 Deputy Patrick Drymon, 37, shot Mobley after a domestic disturbance turned into a sheriff’s office pursuit Tuesday, January 23.

Detectives say Mobley stated he had a gun and reached into his pocket. That’s when Drymon opened fire, killing Mobley.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office release says Drymon was hired as a deputy in 2008. He is on light duty until the investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office is concluded.