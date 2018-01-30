SARASOTA – He’s the voice of ‘Traffic for SNN’ and countless other stations, but that wasn’t always Chuck Whitaker’s plan

“I was gonna be a cop,” Whitaker said. “I was gonna be a detective.”

Whitaker, now the president and owner of Traffic Team Networks, Inc., says traffic fell into his lap.

“I was a traffic engineer working with the city of Baltimore in 1969, and the helicopter service we provided for a radio station, we provided personnel,” Whitaker said. “So they, in turn, when I was 19, asked me, ‘Would you like to try out?’”

In June 1969 he did his first traffic report.

“In June of next year, I’ll be doing my 50th year traffic report,” Whitaker said.

He does 60 to 70 traffic reports a day, both in Florida and in Baltimore, but to him it’s never been a job.

“It’s never been one of those days where you get up in the morning and you say, ‘Oh my God; I can’t go in and do this,’” Whitaker said. “It’s an adrenaline rush.”

As a traffic engineer, his job changes everyday.

“..whether or not the road configuration itself is contributing to accidents, or can we make the intersection better,” Whitaker said.

One thing remains the same: People need to hear his voice in the morning.

“If you have an appointment, you’re trying to go to the doctor, we have to offer you those options as to how to get around it. That’s what I do,” Whitaker said.

He says in a vacation state like Florida, it can be tricky.

“Local traffic, you know how to get off the interstate and come over to 301 or 41. Out-of-towners, you may not,” Whitaker said.

Whether he’s in a helicopter over Baltimore or in the SNN studios..

“Other than the fact that my hair’s gone white and my beard’s gone white, I’m the same person in a time capsule,” Whitaker said.

He’s in no rush to stop talking about rush hour.

“When I’m gone, that’s when I’m not at the mic. Until then, I’ll be at the mic tomorrow,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker estimates when his 50th traffic anniversary comes, he will have done five million traffic reports.