CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A suspect is in custody on multiple charges, including attempted murder, after Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies respond to the 41000 block of Cook Brown Road in Punta Gorda for a domestic disturbance.

At around 11:00 P.M. Monday, January 29, deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Cook Brown Road. The victim advised 911 dispatcher that Joshua Tanner, 43, was attempting to enter her camper.

While on the phone with Charlotte County Communications, the victim further reported Tanner hooked the camper up to his truck and was towing her away from her location. The victim reported the camper stopped after a short period. At that time, she observed Tanner pouring a liquid all around the camper. She reported smelling gasoline and observed small flames at her back window. She heard two gunshots, which she believed were directed at her camper. After the gunshots she observed, red and blue emergency lights approached the camper. She saw Tanner drive away in a black Ford Escape.

The first deputy on scene located the black Ford Escape driving away from the camper through an open field. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle using his emergency lights, but the vehicle continued to flee, eventually coming to a stop near a wooded area. After the vehicle came to a stop, a white male exited and fled from the vehicle on foot into the woods.

CCSO Canine and Aviation responded to the scene to track the suspect. Tanner was successfully located and apprehended using the helicopter’s FLIR system.

Detectives observed the camper had a fresh ring of gasoline around it and saw a burnt stick near the exterior of the gasoline circle. Freshly emptied gasoline containers were located at the scene, and a lighter was located on Tanner’s person.

Tanner was placed under arrest and charged with attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and fleeing to elude.