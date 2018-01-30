SARASOTA – Crews are applying the last touches to the Diverging Diamond at University Parkway.

Although the DDI opened to traffic last May, construction crews with Prince Contracting did not expect to put the finishing touches on the $74 million project until late 2017.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the Florida Department of Transportation now estimates that completion will be this spring. Hurricane Irma and frigid winter nights were credited for the delay. This week, drivers can expect intermittent single lane closures between 8 P.M. and 7 A.M. on I-75 through February 3.

They can expect the same on University Parkway between Cooper Creek Boulevard and Market Street, from 9 P.M. to 7 A.M. also through February 3.