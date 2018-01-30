VENICE – A city-county park squabble jeopardizes Venice youth leagues.

In response to concerns that youth teams who use Wellfield and Chuck Reiter parks will not have a place to play after October 1, local residents are organizing to urge the Sarasota County Commission and Venice City Council to work out their differences and make sure the fields remain open.

Sarasota County informed the cities of Sarasota, Venice and North Port in a November letter that their agreement on parks maintenance would end October 1. The Herald-Tribune says the county is seeking to renegotiate agreements signed with North Port in 2006 and Venice and Sarasota in 2011 as part of an effort to cut general fund expenses this year by $5.6 million.

The council is hoping to let their staffs work out a deal before a February 28 meeting between the city and county.