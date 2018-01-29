SARASOTA COUNTY – Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name and they’re always glad you came. The Suncoast is certainly glad Woody Harrelson came.

The famous actor and director entertained residents Monday, January 29, at Ringling College of Art and Design. Harrelson showed some clips of Lost in London, which he directed. He answered questions from students about the movie and his career.

Harrelson says the transition from actor to director is the toughest challenge he has experienced.

Movies have been made outside of Hollywood and he says states with a good economy will attract the film business.

“The state that’s making the most movies and has been for a while is Georgia. That’s because they give a good tax break you know. It comes down to that for any industry you know the weapons industry anything is going to come in and try to get the best deal. So I think you’ll have people flooding here.”

Harrelson is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in the movie, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.