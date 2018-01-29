MANATEE COUNTY – A political science professor is challenging State Republican Joe Gruters for the Florida House District 73 Seat.

Democrat Liv Coleman is so far the only other person to seek the Seat that represents the eastern portions of Manatee and Sarasota.

The Bradenton Herald reports Gruters, who is also chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota, is seeking a second term in office after beating Democrat James Golden in the 2016 election. So far, he has more than $89,000 boosting his campaign.

According to her University of Tampa biography, Coleman has been teaching political science at the school since 200 and has an interest in Japanese politics and international relations.