LAKEWOOD RANCH – The annual Suncoast BIG 10 Alumni Luncheon was held over the weekend at Polo Grill in Lakewood Ranch and it was all it was cracked up to be.

Former BIG 10 Coach of the Year from the University of Minnesota in 2014, Jerry Kill, was the guest speaker, and 200 or so people from every school in the BIG 10, except Nebraska, were there to sing school fight songs, renew old acquaintances and listen to Coach Kill’s stories of football, his epilepsy his overcoming cancer and how all of them play a role in the person he has become.

“I just realize that everyone has some type of adversity”, said Coach Jerry Kill, the 2014 BIG 10 Coach of the Year. “So, I just try to relate it to football, and life, and show everyone that no matter what it is, you have to keep going. I have been dealing with my seizures for a long time.”

2018 BIG 10 Luncheon with guest speaker former University of Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill pic.twitter.com/f2X87oHjey — Donny Brennan (@DonnyBrennan) January 28, 2018

Coach Kill also signed copies of his book, “Chasing Dream”. All of the proceeds from the sales of the book go directly to the National Epilepsy Foundation. Kill recently resigned as the Offensive Coordinator at Rutgers due to a recurrence of the seizures. He is considering consulting offers from several schools at the moment.