SARASOTA – Martin Gomez, 27, and Magdalena Perez-Lopez, 28, are at the Sarasota County Jail, each with a $100,000 bond.

“We have a set of parents that have been arrested and charged with child abuse and great bodily harm,” Sarasota Police Department Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge said.

The arrest comes after what Judge and police are calling severe child abuse.

The couple’s child was born prematurely in October and went home just before the holidays.

Then they brought her to Sarasota Memorial Hospital about a week and a half ago.

“… and said that the reason they were bringing the child to the hospital was because she wasn’t eating and wasn’t performing normally,” Judge said.

But after police investigation and a medical examination, S.P.D. determined it was a case of severe child abuse, charging the parents.

Doctor’s Hospital Emergency Physician Frank Biondolillo says the severity and type of injury are two things to look for with child abuse. Bruises are just one indicator.

“You may in fact see cigarette burns, fractures,” Biondolillo said, “anything that is not congruent or where the history is vague with a high index of suspicion of abuse.”

Biondolillo says physicians don’t have to be certain of abuse to make the phone call.

“All they have to do is suspect it, and then they would involve the local authorities and the Department of Child and Family Services (DCF),” Biondolillo said.

DCF is where the child is now located. Whether it’s a moderate or a severe case, Judge said they’re all heartbreaking for police.

“Many of our officers have children of their own, and they hate to see that a child has been injured,” Judge said. “We’re just glad that the baby’s with somebody who can get it the care it needs and get it back to where it needs to be at this point in life.”

Judge says if you’re at all suspicious of child abuse, let someone know.

The child will remain in custody of the DCF until further notice.