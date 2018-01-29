SARASOTA – Parents of an infant girl are in jail facing felony child neglect charges in Sarasota.

Sarasota Police detectives say Martin Gomez, 27, and Magdalena Perez-Lopez, 28, both of Sarasota, have been charged with child neglect with great bodily harm after doctors found several injuries to their two-month old daughter.

Her parents took her to Sarasota Memorial on January 18th because she wasn’t eating or sleeping.

After the examination found injuries, she was sent to All Children’s Hospital the next day.

Both Gomez and Perez-Lopez were arrested and are each being held in Sarasota County Jail on $100,000 bond.