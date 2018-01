NORTH PORT – A North Port man is charged with attempted murder after police say he fired a gun at a family member.

The North Port Police Department arrested 25-year-old Michael Scott Martin for attempted murder, along with other charges.

On Saturday, January 27, Martin got into an argument with family members at their home. Police say he fired a round at his stepfather before taking off.

He was arrested the next day and is being held in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.