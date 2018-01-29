SARASOTA – A dispute gone wrong ends with a man shot and another arrested.

Around 9:28 A.M., Monday, January 29, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Beneva Woods Circle in Sarasota.

One man was transported as a trauma alert to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

A witness, Greg Thrower, says the house has been a nuisance for the past few years. He’s heard a lot of arguing and wasn’t surprised to find out someone has been shot.

Details regarding shooting incident in Sarasota. pic.twitter.com/gmcyuGb0QG — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) January 29, 2018

.@SarasotaSheriff update on the Beneva Woods Circle shooting. A victim had been taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/8mELT0Q5jl — Carlos R. Munoz (@ReadCarlos) January 29, 2018

It is unclear if the man who fired the gun will face any charges. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released the names of those involved or a possible motive.

Preliminary investigations confirm there is no immediate threat to nearby houses and everyone involved is accounted for.