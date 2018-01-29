Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA – A dispute gone wrong ends with a man shot and another arrested.

Around 9:28 A.M., Monday, January 29, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Beneva Woods Circle in Sarasota.

One man was transported as a trauma alert to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

A witness, Greg Thrower, says the house has been a nuisance for the past few years. He’s heard a lot of arguing and wasn’t surprised to find out someone has been shot.

It is unclear if the man who fired the gun will face any charges. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released the names of those involved or a possible motive.

Preliminary investigations confirm there is no immediate threat to nearby houses and everyone involved is accounted for.

SHARE
Previous articleParents charged with child neglect
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.