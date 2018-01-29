SARASOTA – Ringling College of Art and Design receives the largest single gift in the college’s history.

The historic $15 million donation to the Ringling College of Art and Design from Drs. Gail Morrison and Joel Morganroth is helping the college stay on the cutting edge.

“A $15 million donation for Ringling College is transformative,” Dr. Larry Thompson said. “It’s an incredible donation to really help us realize our vision of becoming the preeminent art and design college in the world.”

Ringling College President Dr. Larry Thompson says part of their investment will go toward an endowed department head in the Virtual Reality Development Major, one of the first virtual reality majors leading to a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

“We know some engineering schools are working on it in terms of the technology piece,” Dr. Thompson said. “But what you have to have is content for all that, and that’s what our major will be all about. Having the students learning how to make the content for no matter what the subject matter is.”

Dr. Joel Morganroth says the advancements made at Ringling College could influence students everywhere.”

“It’s going to affect we believe education of everybody,” Dr. Morganroth said. “As they get into virtual reality and other means of improving education.”

Dr. Morganroth says the combination of art and technology could help medical students practice surgical techniques.

“What if in fact you could stand as we are right now,” Dr. Morganroth said. “And see the heart, interact with it in virtual reality, and be able to educate yourself as to the various planes and methods in which you do that operation.”

The donation will also help support capital projects, scholarships and the Sarasota Museum of Art.

The Morganroths hope that their donation will inspire others to support the work being done at the College.