NBC News – Deputy Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, has announced he is stepping down from his position.

“The President was not part of this decision making process, I refer you to the FBI,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

McCabe, who briefly ran the FBI after the president fired James Comey, was already planning to retire in March, but the sudden announcement is now raising questions.

Last month, President Trump suggested McCabe was racing the clock to retire with full benefits, targeting him in a series of tweets, after news that McCabe’s wife received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from a Hillary Clinton ally.

The Washington Post reported President Trump once asked McCabe how he voted, but said he did not try to fire him.

“I think they’re going to want to know was Andy forced out for political purposes or was this a choice he decided to make for the good of the FBI?” said former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi.

