SARASOTA – The City of Sarasota’s Director of Planning, Steven Cover, says this conversation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Because we’re in the process of hiring two new transportation planners,” Cover said.

The city is adding two brand new positions to its staff to create something big.

“It’s really, for the first time, a transportation master plan for the City of Sarasota,” Cover said.

More transportation options will mean less traffic.

“Maybe switch from different transportation options,” Cover said. “[It] just gives people a lot more opportunity than just sitting in a car.”

Cover says the city is looking at plans for automotive, pedestrian and biking routes, along with mass transit and a water taxi.

Those are just some of the ways you’ll be able to get around.

Cover says the water taxi would be more than just practical.

“It would actually be a lot of fun,” Cover said. “You know, go across to St. Armand’s or Longboat Key; rather than getting in a car, just hop in a boat.”

He pointed out an asset to the city that’s gotten cars off the road and people to their destinations: the free electric shuttle service called the i-Ride.

“Expand this program,” Cover said. “The responses we’ve been getting from everybody, everybody loves it.”

When the transportation planners take office, they’re not letting this plan collect dust on a shelf.

“It’s gonna have an implementation component that will identify what projects at what time and what costs need to be done,” Cover said.

Cover is optimistic.

“When all’s said and done, I think people are gonna say, ‘oh I didn’t think a biking network could work, but oh, it really can work,’” Cover said.

It’s a plan that can open the roads, if you have an open mind.

“When you have more variety and more options, I think it’s just gonna be an even better place to live than it is now,” Cover said, “and its already fantastic.”

The city’s transportation planners will start their work in February.