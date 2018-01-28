SARASOTA – The Jewish Food Festival returns to Temple Sinai for its tenth year.

Jewish residents and those looking to broaden their pallets purchased tickets to grab some homemade meals from mothers, bakers and chefs. from corned beef sandwiches to matzo ball soup to kugel.

The event also featured a craft show and a bake sale. Rabbai Michael Churgel says food is a large part of Judaism.

“Down here in this little pocket of Florida, it’s not like New York or Miami or some of these other larger cities where you have these great Jewish delis. We have a few but this really gives a taste of some people’s home cooking to share some different recipes, which makes it really nice. It’s another way for our community to come together. We cook for each other. We share with each other,” he said.

The temple follows the principle known as “Tikkun Olam”, a mission to serve others… proceeds from the event are donated to All Faiths Food Bank and The Jewish Foundation of Sarasota–Manatee.