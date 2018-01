SARASOTA – Officers with the Sarasota Police Department are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred in the 4000 block of Fruitville Road near Cardinal Mooney High School just before midnight on Saturday, January 27.

Authorities tell SNN a woman’s body was found in the area by someone passing by.

At this time, the next of kin of the victim has not been notified. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Officer Tim Bales at 941-915-3635.