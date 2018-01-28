LAKEWOOD RANCH-An all natural health market opens its doors in Lakewood Ranch.

Earth Fare grocery store is located on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and State Road 70.

It’s already a hit with residents… 842 shoppers waited in line at 6:30 saturday morning for the store to open. It’s one of a kind to the area…

All products are free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

“Clean-food security. The whole idea behind that program here at Earth Fare is to feed a family of four for about $2.50 per person on average that’s about $70 per week to ditch the drive-thru. Come into Earth Fare and get a healthy, wholesome, all-natural and organic meal,” said Laurie Aker, Spokesperson, Earth Fare.

The store features a bakery, café, hot bar, cold bar, even a pizza bar. The store is open 7 days a week from 7am to 10 pm.