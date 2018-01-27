SARASOTA – Right now is peak season and we’re seeing the worst traffic of the year on the Suncoast.

What used to be a five-minute trip to the grocery store is now something you have to plan your day around.

“With the snowbirds and the people that live here in general, traffic is congested.”

The numbers don’t lie. The 2016 report from the Florida Department of Transportation reports peak season for Sarasota County is between January 24th and April 23rd. Florida has roughly several million people visiting Sarasota County in this time. Last year during peak season, roughly 83 million tourists visited the area.

“Now we have more people coming down that are residents part time of the year, meaning now when you go for a quick trip to the store, you need to plan and leave in plenty of time when you’re going to do that.”

What takes 15 minutes in August takes much longer during peak season.