SARASOTA – The Sarasota Youth Rowing Program is upgrading to a 2,000 square foot indoor training facility in Osprey.

Their new space will have room for rowing machines, fitness equipment and coaches’ office spaces.

The Scullers currently have a clubhouse and a boatyard they use for practicing in Osprey on Casey at Blackburn Point Park.The clubhouse is close to the new facility on Bayview Drive.

The program has about 75 rowers and remains one of the oldest rowing programs in Sarasota County.